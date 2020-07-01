ERATH — Funeral Services for Mrs. Annette Mergist Benoit, 66, will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00AM with Father Metrejean officiating.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath from 8:30AM until time of services.

A native of Erath, Mrs. Annette passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going to casinos on occasion. She loved the color purple and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Aaron Gaspard and his husband John of Tyler Town, Mississippi; her daughter, Andrea Gaspard of Baton Rouge; her grandchildren, Brooklyn Richard, Jace Gaspard, Layla Gaspard, Derrian Nolan, Adia Gaspard, and Brylee Gaspard; her brothers, Adam Benny Mergist and his wife Dot, and Bradley Mergist and his wife Barbara; her sisters, Ruth Mergist Landry and her husband Calvin, Connie Mergist Leblanc and her husband Francis, and Genevieve Mergist Touchet and her husband Timmy.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Adam Mergist and Eunite Hebert; her children, Angelique Gaspard and Adam Gaspard; her brother, Paul S. Mergist; and her sister, Georgia Mergist.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Intensive Care Unit of Abbeville General Hospital and to the staff of Maison du Monde Living Center.

