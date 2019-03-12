Abbeville fire fighters can bee seen on the roof at Steen’s.

Abbeville Fire Department on scene at Steen’s

Tue, 03/12/2019 - 4:50pm

Update: Fire fighters extinguished the small fire within a matter if a few minutes around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Abbeville Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the Steen’s Syrup Mill Tuesday afternoon.
Fire figthers could be seen on the roof of the facility, which is located across from St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville.
No further details are available at this time.

