Abbeville Police searching for two suspects in connection to Tuesday’s shooting that killed teen

​The Abbeville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two additional suspects for the homicide which occurred in Abbeville on Nov. 3.

Abbeville Police Department detectives have obtained arrest warrants for the following suspects:

Davion Markell Sneed

607 N. Miles Street

Abbeville, LA 70510

D.O.B. 2/6/01

Count 1 - First Degree Murder

Count 2 – Attempted First Degree Murder

Javontae Veney

1314 Green Street

Abbeville, LA 70510

D.O.B. 11/7/97

Count 1 – First Degree Murder

Count 2 – Attempted First Degree Murder

​

​Both of these suspects are considered Armed and Extremely Dangerous. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects, they are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511. In addition, citizens may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.