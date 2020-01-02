Article Image Alt Text

Blown transformer causes power outage in Kaplan

Thu, 01/02/2020 - 4:23pm

KAPLAN — A blown transformer has caused a power outage in the City of Kaplan.
According to an update Thursday afternoon from Mayor Mike Kloesel, “A main electrical transformer coming into town that has blown, as well as several switches. We are asking for your patience, more than likely this is NOT going to be a quick fix but rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to get electricity back up and running. The transformer that has blown belongs to Entergy and feeds Kaplan. We have no idea on a time frame as of yet.”

