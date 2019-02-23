DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Elridge Joseph LeBlanc, age 88, at 1:00 pm Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Voorhies officiating. Interment will follow at the Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum with Military Honors conducted by Iberia Parish Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 9:00 pm on Sunday with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Monday until service time.

A native of Iberia Parish and resident of Delcambre, Mr. LeBlanc passed away at 3:05 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at The Carpenter House.

Mr. LeBlanc was a veteran of the US Army who faithfully served his country as a Paratrooper. He was employed at Diamond Crystal Salt Mine in Jefferson Island for 25 years. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church; The American Legion and Wave Hunting Club in Arkansas.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing and watching sports, especially LSU. “Papa El” as he was affectionately known by his family, described him as humble, kind, never met a stranger and he loved so hard. He was most happy when surrounded by his family and his legacy of love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lou Falgout LeBlanc; one son, David Joe LeBlanc; two daughters, Jenny L. Delcambre and Diane L. Langlinais and husband Randolf all of Delcambre; seven grandchildren, Edie Duhon and Coy; Cody Delcambre and Erica Griffin; Stoney Delcambre and Sarah; Beau Langlinais; Heidi Comeaux and Quentin; Shani Langlinais; and Brooke Domingues and Tyler; twelve great grandchildren, Addison, Katie, Tyler, Kamden, Rudy Michael, Lily, Graham, Rosie, Ryanne, Huck, Ellie and Sully; and two brothers, Arnold LeBlanc and Earline of Delcambre and Orien LeBlanc and Diane of Akron, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delino and Celima Comeaux LeBlanc; one sister, Lorraine L. Duhon; three brothers, Reles LeBlanc; Reynold LeBlanc and Dorance LeBlanc and his son in law, Rudy Delcambre.

Pallbearers will be Cody Delcambre, Stoney Delcambre, Beau Langlinais, Coy Duhon, Quentin Comeaux and Tyler Domingues. Addison Duhon, Lyn Meyers and Duke Landry will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503.

To view on-line obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.