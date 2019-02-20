Gladys B. Trahan

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 for Gladys Broussard Trahan, age 93, who passed away peacefully at her residence on February 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated by Fr. Paul Bienvenu at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice at 11:00 am. Fr. Louis Richard will serve as con-celebrant.

Entombment will be at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum following the service.

Gladys was born on July 9, 1925, the fifth of 10 children. After completing her education in Maurice, she left for the big city of New Orleans where she worked for the telephone company. After returning to Maurice, she married Robert L. “Bob” Trahan on January 22, 1948. She and Mr. Bob were blessed with seven children. While raising her family, she remained an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She volunteered her time as a catechism teacher and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. Having so many of her siblings settle down and raise their families in Maurice was a special gift. A close knit clan, Gladys and those siblings gathered every Sunday morning for coffee. She was fortunate to have her “card ladies” as special friends. Always avid sports fans, Gladys and Bob found joy in watching their children and later their grandchildren participate in athletic events.

MeMaw, as she was known by her 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, was a caring soul who loved her family and her faith. She blessed her family with many special memories they will cherish forever.

Left to mourn her passing are her children, Becky Bordelon (Ellis), Don Trahan, Camille Huval, Claire Guillory (Randy), Jennifer Chiasson (Mark), David Trahan (Gwen) and Mary Beth Dupuis (Tommy); her grandchildren, Emily Bordelon Trahan, Ashley Bordelon Dupuy, Julie Bordelon, Erin Trahan, Sarah Trahan Lopez, Mary Trahan Dratch, John Trahan, Francis Huval, Jed Huval, Jeremy Picard, Lesli Chiasson Verret, Barrett Chiasson, Taylor Trahan Shepard, Courtney Trahan, Jansen Trahan, Rilee Dupuis Guidry, Kelli Dupuis Knickerbocker, Shelby Dupuis and Cori Dupuis. Surviving siblings include Alice Schroder and Faye Prejean of Beaumont, Texas and Willie Broussard of Abbeville.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents Camille and Ada Broussard, and her loving husband, Robert L. Trahan. Her siblings preceding her in death are Edward Broussard, Doris Broussard Dartez, Lastie Broussard, John Broussard, Wallace Broussard and Walter Broussard.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons, Jeremy Picard, Jed Huval, Barrett Chiasson, John Trahan, Jansen Trahan and great grandson Gage Trahan.

The family would like to express our thanks to Mrs. Gladys’ caregivers: Lauren and Lisa from Compassus Care Hospice and Amanda Parker-Lopez for her compassionate care over the past year. A special thanks to Diane Desormeaux for the exceptional care she provided for our loved one over the last 5 years.

The family request that visitation be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice on Wednesday, February 20 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Visitation resumes Thursday from 8:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Trahan Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.