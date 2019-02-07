July 25, 1933 ~ February 7, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Hazel Doucet, 85, who died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Edward Duhon officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Alfred Lovelace Doucet of Kaplan; her son, Kendal Doucet and his wife, Michelle of Kaplan; two daughters, Vanessa Doucet of Florida and Rhonda and her husband, Wendall Broussard of Kaplan; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Roy; and her parents, Joseph Racca and the former Amente Baudoin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 600 N. Church Avenue, on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.