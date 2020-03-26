Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for March 26

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

As of noon on March 26, the Department reported 510 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,305 positive cases. Important to note are the increases in Caddo Parish (additional 22 cases, bringing the total to 115) and Bossier Parish (additional 25 cases, bringing the total to 32), which the Department and Governor’s Office are monitoring closely.

To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home Order on March 22, directing all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.

Hospitalization

Yesterday, 491 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients required ventilation. Today, 676 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 239 require ventilation. If Louisiana’s growth continues this way and the State is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of vents by the first week of April.

Nursing homes

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. The five the Department can identify are Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Lambeth House, St. James Place and Vista Shores. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, going forward the Department will require a lag time in its reporting on specific clusters. The Department aims to be a source of reliable information and needs to be able to allow its epidemiological team time to do its job in notifying providers and patients. Going forward, the Department will report the current number of clusters every day at noon, but will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 18 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total of 83 deaths. Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.

Age, Parish

53, Orleans

50, Orleans

63, Orleans

83, Orleans

84, Orleans

92, Orleans

55, Orleans

93, Orleans

58, Orleans

77, Jefferson

80, Orleans

44, Orleans

72, Orleans

44, Orleans

72, Orleans

73, Jefferson

77, Jefferson

98, Orleans

44, East Baton Rouge

76, Rapides

60, St. James

72, Jefferson

76, Orleans

78, Orleans

49, Orleans

62, Washington

38, Catahoula

72, Jefferson

44, Orleans

77, Orleans

56, Ouachita

77, De Soto

53, Orleans

90, Orleans

80, Jefferson

73, West Baton Rouge

52, East Baton Rouge

91, Orleans

82, Orleans

85, Orleans

59, St. Bernard

89, Jefferson

66, Ascension

77, Jefferson

36, Orleans

73, Orleans

56, Orleans

59, Bienville

68, Orleans

66, Orleans

74, Orleans

86, St. John the Baptist

49, Orleans

87, Orleans

55, Orleans

78, Jefferson

56, Orleans

44, Webster

79, Caddo

71, Orleans

77, Orleans

97, Orleans

55, Iberville

76, Calcasieu

91, Orleans

79, St. Charles

57, Orleans

90, St. Tammany

83, Orleans

65, Orleans

62, Lafourche

95, St. John the Baptist

17, Orleans

74, Orleans

79, East Baton Rouge

44, Orleans

71, Orleans

86, Jefferson

86, Orleans

36, Jefferson

70, Orleans

59, East Baton Rouge

78, St. Charles

93, Orleans

81, Jefferson

Guidance for providers

All guidance memos issued can be found on the Department of Health website: www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.