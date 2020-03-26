Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for March 26
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.
As of noon on March 26, the Department reported 510 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,305 positive cases. Important to note are the increases in Caddo Parish (additional 22 cases, bringing the total to 115) and Bossier Parish (additional 25 cases, bringing the total to 32), which the Department and Governor’s Office are monitoring closely.
To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home Order on March 22, directing all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.
Hospitalization
Yesterday, 491 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients required ventilation. Today, 676 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 239 require ventilation. If Louisiana’s growth continues this way and the State is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of vents by the first week of April.
Nursing homes
The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. The five the Department can identify are Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Lambeth House, St. James Place and Vista Shores. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, going forward the Department will require a lag time in its reporting on specific clusters. The Department aims to be a source of reliable information and needs to be able to allow its epidemiological team time to do its job in notifying providers and patients. Going forward, the Department will report the current number of clusters every day at noon, but will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.
Deaths
The Department reports an additional 18 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total of 83 deaths. Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.
Age, Parish
53, Orleans
50, Orleans
63, Orleans
83, Orleans
84, Orleans
92, Orleans
55, Orleans
93, Orleans
58, Orleans
77, Jefferson
80, Orleans
44, Orleans
72, Orleans
44, Orleans
72, Orleans
73, Jefferson
77, Jefferson
98, Orleans
44, East Baton Rouge
76, Rapides
60, St. James
72, Jefferson
76, Orleans
78, Orleans
49, Orleans
62, Washington
38, Catahoula
72, Jefferson
44, Orleans
77, Orleans
56, Ouachita
77, De Soto
53, Orleans
90, Orleans
80, Jefferson
73, West Baton Rouge
52, East Baton Rouge
91, Orleans
82, Orleans
85, Orleans
59, St. Bernard
89, Jefferson
66, Ascension
77, Jefferson
36, Orleans
73, Orleans
56, Orleans
59, Bienville
68, Orleans
66, Orleans
74, Orleans
86, St. John the Baptist
49, Orleans
87, Orleans
55, Orleans
78, Jefferson
56, Orleans
44, Webster
79, Caddo
71, Orleans
77, Orleans
97, Orleans
55, Iberville
76, Calcasieu
91, Orleans
79, St. Charles
57, Orleans
90, St. Tammany
83, Orleans
65, Orleans
62, Lafourche
95, St. John the Baptist
17, Orleans
74, Orleans
79, East Baton Rouge
44, Orleans
71, Orleans
86, Jefferson
86, Orleans
36, Jefferson
70, Orleans
59, East Baton Rouge
78, St. Charles
93, Orleans
81, Jefferson
Guidance for providers
All guidance memos issued can be found on the Department of Health website: www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.