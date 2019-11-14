Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to Captain Drew David, the Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a call a little after 2 a.m. on Nov. 14. in reference to a possible shooting. Deputies responded to location off La. Hwy. 35, just south of La. Hwy 335.

Upon arriving deputies confirmed that one male subject had been shot, and was deceased. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and have taken someone in for questioning.

David said the investigation is in the early stages. Identities, possible charges and further information will follow as the investigation progresses.