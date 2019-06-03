October 4, 1944 - June 1, 2019

ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Margaret Landry Broussard, 74, will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Barzare officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at held David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11 a.m.

A native of Abbeville and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Broussard died at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Home. She was known for her cooking and sewing.

She is survived by a son, Nicholas J. Broussard of Erath; four daughters, Courtney B. Vidallier and her husband Brian of Youngsville, Erika B. Hargrave and her husband Jason of Erath, Allison B. Jester and her husband James of Lafayette, and Lindsay B. Abshire of Kaplan; six grandchildren, Jacob Vidallier, Adam Vidallier, Matthew Hargrave, Elise Hargrave, Audrey Hargrave, and Aaron Abshire; and a sister, Bertha Lormand.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Broussard; her parents, Victor and Roberta Perry Landry; a brother, Lester Landry; and a son in law, Jed Abshire

Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas J. Broussard, Brian Vidallier, Jason Hargrave, Jacob Vidallier, James Jester, and Matthew Hargrave.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Adam Vidallier and Aaron Abshire.

