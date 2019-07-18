Despite school board’s legal attorney’s advice, they delay in providing vehicle for superintendent

At Monday’s school board committee meeting, the board decided to delay taking the advice of new school board attorney Bob Hammonds, when it came to providing a vehicle for superintendent Jerome Puyau.

Eighteen months ago, Puyau signed a new contract that called for a $144,000 a year salary, plus, a vehicle to be used for transportation.

Despite state attorney general Jeff Landry’s ruling that the meeting Puyau received his pay raise was null and void, Puyau continues to receive his new contract salary, but he has yet to receive a vehicle. He uses his own truck.

At the committee meeting, the vehicle issue was brought up. School board president Laura LeBouef, however, proceeded to table the agenda item and then asked for public comment before tabling it.

Puyau went to the podium as a citizen and not the superintendent to speak during public comment.

“This motion to table is putting the board at risk,” said citizen Jerome Puyau. “This board is denying the right to a person, so to table the item is putting the board at risk and adding more penalties. This is a bad idea for this board to table this item.”

“Are we in violation of the contract if we don’t give him a vehicle?” asked school board member Jason Roy.

Bob Hammonds, the school board’s new attorney, told the school board that it needs to provide the superintendent with a vehicle of some kind.

“Why are we tabling this?” asked Roy. “Our attorney said we have to give him a vehicle based on his contract. We have to do what is right by law.”

School Board member Kibbie Pillette recommended the board members table the issue and bringing up the issue of providing Puyau a vehicle at a finance committee meeting.

Hammonds again, before they voted to table it, recommended to the board to provide Puyau with a vehicle.

Jason Roy voted against bringing it to the finance committee.