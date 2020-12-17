In the 12 months of 2020, Donald Trump gave to me...

By Megan Marzzacco

A patriotic remix of a classic Christmas carol

As we reflect on a fabulous year (sarcasm intended), I’m grateful we at least had President Donald Trump fighting to keep America great. Despite constant media attacks and senseless haters, President Trump remained strong and successful.

In the 12 months of 2020, President Trump gave America:

1. The death of terrorist Qasem Soleimani

President Trump started 2020 with a bang, literally. In January, he directed the United States military to kill Soleimani, and they succeeded.

2. The fastest economic recoveryin history

While the Chinese Coronavirus hurt our economy, President Trump was able to recover 16.4 million jobs from April to November. His great work prior to the pandemic and his actions during, such as the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program, led to the fastest recovery in history.

3. Record-breaking 1 percent GDP growth in third quarter

This was the sweetest treat we could have asked for in October.

4. Civil Service Reform

In June, President Trump issued an Executive Order reforming the hiring process for federal employees, prioritizing merit and competency over degrees. President Trump also recently issued an executive order regarding senior bureaucrats, which allows them to be hired and fired more easily. This is great news because like our politicians, federal bureaucrats and employees, need to be held accountable.

5. Nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

As a young, conservative woman, I was inspired to see President Trump nominate now-justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She is a wonderful role model to young women because she is living proof that you can have a successful career and raise a wonderful family.

6. 415 total miles of border wall constructed

Despite the Coronavirus, Black Lives Matter riots, drastic voter fraud this past election, and all the other many crises of 2020, President Trump was able to deliver on his promises of securing our borders.

7. Peace Deal between Israel and United Arab-Emirates

President Trump secured a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab-Emirates, the first of its kind since 1994. Another fun fact: President Trump is the first President since Reagan not to start a war!

8. Peace Deal between Israel and Bahrain

Less than a month later, President Trump secured a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain. The President’s work and negotiation skills are helping Arab nations come together for peace and prosperity.

9. Peace Agreement between Israel and Sudan

In less than three months, President Trump struck a third peace deal between Israel and Sudan. Piece by piece, President Trump is helping bring peace to the Middle East! Try saying that ten times fast, it’s fun.

10. Peace agreement between Israel and Morocco

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning applauded President Trump for his historic efforts and peace deals throughout this year, stating “Donald Trump continues to prove to be the greatest peace President in modern American history, as he has just announced a fourth peace deal between Israel and Morocco. The prior peace and normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Bahrain and Israel set the stage for the opportunity of a generation to finally put the Middle East at peace.”

11. Accessible COVID testing

President Trump’s leadership during the ongoing coronavirus, led America to lead the world in Coronavirus testing. Thanks to him, we’re leading the world by about 55 million in testing.

12. COVID vaccine due to phenomenal Operation Warp Speed

President Trump recently signed an executive order, which ensures Americans will be prioritized when a COVID vaccine is developed or procured using US government and taxpayer resources. Despite what the mainstream media will tell you, President Trump is handling the pandemic tremendously well. The vaccine was approved over the weekend, and is being sent to every corner of the nation.

2020 has not been an easy year, but I’m grateful for these 12 gifts (and others) from President Donald Trump over the last 12 months.

Megan Marzzacco is a contributing editor for Americans for Limited Government. She graduated from the University of Mary Washington with a B.S. in Business Administration: Marketing and Digital Studies.