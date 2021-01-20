An escalator ride into hell

Prior to entry into politics, Donald Trump was a celebrity loved by the media and adored by millions of Americans. He was a successful real estate developer and the star of a reality TV show. His life was fabulous, full of success and praise from across the country.

It all changed for Donald Trump on June 16, 2015, when he announced his presidential campaign after the famous escalator ride. His media coverage immediately changed from positive to unrelentingly negative. During his speech, Trump told the truth about Mexico sending criminals into the country. He was immediately labeled a “racist” and the hateful attacks have never stopped.

In the following 67 months, he has faced a myriad of enemies including establishment Republicans, Democrats, the media, and the “Deep State.” Despite horrible media coverage and a false campaign to connect him to Russia, he was elected President of the United States in 2016. This was a major upset and it shocked and horrified the political establishment of both parties.

The American people learned later Trump was the victim of a spying and disinformation campaign. The phony dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele led to the biased Mueller investigation, which ultimately exonerated the President of Russian “collusion” and found no evidence of obstruction of justice.

Once the President was finished with the Russian hoax, he was immediately thrust into the Ukrainian hoax. The scandal involves his “perfect” phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart asking for information about the investigation of the Biden family. Only later did the American people understand the extent of the shady Ukrainian deals involving Joe and Hunter Biden.

Even though Congress should have investigated the corrupt activities of the Biden family in Ukraine, the President was ultimately impeached in a phony and partisan witch hunt. Fortunately, he was acquitted by the U.S. Senate, but the impeachment certainly damaged his political standing, which was the goal of his enemies.

After COVID-19 was unleashed by communist China, the President was plunged into another scandal not of his own making. Despite his excellent leadership and the tremendous success of “Operation Warp Speed,” the President was blamed for a supposedly slow response. The harsh economic lockdowns, instituted in states led by Democrat Governors, were financially devastating for millions of Americans, making the President’s re-election even more challenging.

While the hurdles were enormous, the President still generated almost 75 million votes, an increase of 12 million from 2016. Surely, he won the election, but the vote counting kept going until former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner.

The disgraceful mail-in voting procedures guaranteed millions of votes would be counted by states after Election Day. Once the election was extended, the President never had a chance. His legal challenges were repeatedly dismissed by judges who refused to look at the overwhelming evidence that was assembled.

It should shock no one that the President and his supporters believe that the election was stolen. It is what spurred one million people to descend on Washington D.C. to participate in the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally. This event was totally nonviolent, and almost all the participants acted peacefully.

Unfortunately, some rally goers, spurred on by Antifa organizers, breached security at the U.S. Capitol. It is a true outrage that some people committed acts of violence and innocent people died, but it was not President Trump’s fault.

In his speech on January 6, the President called for protesters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” by marching to the U.S. Capitol. He never called for security to be breached or for the police to be attacked. He never encouraged vandalism, theft, or violence.

Nevertheless, he has been impeached and could face a trial in the U.S. Senate. The second impeachment of President Trump was even more partisan, unwarranted, and vindictive than the first one. The unrelenting persecution of President Trump is a convenient way for the GOP establishment, the Democrats, the media, and the Deep State to divert attention from the massive electoral fraud which occurred in November and inflict even more political damage on a President they despise.

Instead of discussing electoral fraud in depth, the congressional debate was shortened, and the electoral votes were overwhelmingly confirmed. The nation’s attention was immediately diverted to the U.S. Capitol protests and the supposedly impeachable actions of President Trump.

Along with the impeachment, the President has been censored from all his social media platforms and the mainstream news media is not covering his live speeches. The PGA decided not to hold their championship tournament at his New Jersey golf club and his company was booted from multiple contracts in New York City.

To add insult to injury, the President’s bank dropped him, and other financial institutions will shy away from dealing with any entities associated with him in the future. No doubt, he will also face prosecution from deranged leftists when he leaves office.

Ironically, while these attacks continue, the true crimes of electoral fraud have not been punished or truly investigated. Why is this happening? Because Donald Trump tried to implement his “American First” platform that was the centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign. He had the courage and audacity to challenge the Deep State and expose their corruption. Their hatred for him will never end.

No one in political life has been mistreated as much as President Trump. Amazingly, he may want to run for the White House again in 2024. Hopefully, he will not give up this fight to “Make America Great Again.”

No other political leader has the same level of support as President Trump. No one is as courageous and forceful in pursuing this agenda. Hopefully, the American people will not forget how he has been victimized by his enemies.

The Biden administration will be a major failure and there will be an opening for President Trump to save the country again in 2024. Let us just hope there is a country left to save.