Time to unmask America

In the fight against the spread of Covid-19, a big dividing line in our country today is whether to wear a face mask or not. It also seems to have political connotations. For example, for Memorial Day remembrances, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill wore masks. In contrast, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects without masks.

In many cities and states across the nation, the number of Covid-19 cases are going down, yet the masking requirements are becoming more stringent. In portions of 39 states, there are mandatory mask regulations. In New Orleans, residents are required to wear a mask, even when outdoors. For businesses, both employees and customers must wear masks. These are the most stringent requirements in Louisiana, for other areas have mask recommendations, not requirements.

The same mask stipulations are in place in San Francisco, San Diego, New York, Los Angeles, and other cities around the country. In many areas, those who violate the orders are subject to arrest and fines. Thankfully, in Houston, a potential fine of $1,000 for violating the mask requirement was overridden by an executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Many Americans refuse to wear a mask for they view it as a symbol of oppression and how government can dictate their actions. In contrast, millions of Americans are following these orders because they are worried about their health and believe that mask wearing will protect them from Covid-19.

Ironically, experts are divided on whether masks provide any assistance in preventing the spread of Covid-19. According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, “Neither surgical nor cotton masks effectively filtered SARS–CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes Covid-19) during coughs by infected patients.”

The official guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) is that masks “should only be used by health care workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough.” According to Dr. April Baller, a WHO public health specialist, “If you do not have any respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose, you do not need to wear a mask.”

This WHO recommendation was made in March and has not been altered, even though the Centers for Disease Control does recommend mask wearing. Both the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy, and Infectious Diseases, originally recommended that average Americans should not wear masks but have changed their stance and now advocate their usage.

Instead of following directives from politicians and health officials who enthusiastically exercise their authority over citizens, Americans should cherish their freedoms and decide what is best for their health and their families. At best, the evidence is mixed that mask wearing is beneficial.

If people are worried about contracting Covid-19 and feel more protected by wearing a mask, they should wear one. However, many others will view these requirements as both oppressive and an infringement on their liberties.

Today, the incessant warnings from the obsessed media and political leaders has ingrained the need to wear a mask into the minds of concerned Americans. It is so troubling that it is easy to spot drivers alone in a vehicle wearing a mask. Even though it is not a requirement, people exercising alone in an outdoor park are often seen wearing masks as well. This is totally ridiculous.

Such constant mask wearing is inadvisable for health reasons as well. People wearing synthetic masks can inhale small portions of aerosolized chemicals, which is not advisable especially for those with respiratory conditions.

Masks prevent individuals from inhaling full oxygen, instead, recycled carbon dioxide is inhaled. According to the holistic health coaches who operate the website, TheHealthCoach1.com, these effects are dangerous for people because “even a slight increase of the carbon dioxide levels in their bloodstream can contribute to anxiety and feelings of nervousness as well as cause headaches, dizziness and fatigue. For these reasons especially, both the healthy and the ill should avoid wearing a mask like the plague.”

None of these words of wisdom have prevented many political and health leaders from advocating mask wearing. However, if these orders are so important, politicians need to abide by them. For example, Biden advised that “You need to wear your mask outside. I don’t care if you’re just walking your dog.” Instead of following this advice, Biden did not wear a mask when interviewed outdoors on March 26th by CNN.

Biden claimed that the president is a “fool” for not wearing a mask. Now, it is obvious the real “fool” is Biden, and, for good measure, he is also a disgraceful hypocrite.

