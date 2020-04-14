Article Image Alt Text

Baby Announcements for April 12

Tue, 04/14/2020

Hunter Poirrier
A son, Hunter Poirrier, was born on March 10, 2020,
to Krislyn LeBlanc and Shawn Poirrier
of Delcambre, LA.

Kolston Keith Mancuso
A son, Kolston Keith Mancuso, was born on April 3, 2020,
at Abbeville General Hospital to
Mr. and Mrs. Paul William Mancuso
of Delcambre, Louisiana.
Mrs. Mancuso is the former Haylie Alexis Mancuso

Ivy Cyan Willey Leblanc
A daughter, Ivy Cyan Willey Leblanc, was born on April 7, 2020,
at Abbeville General Hospital to
Andrea Willey and Joshua Michael Leblanc
of Lafayette, LA.

