BABY ANNOUNCEMENTS for May 17

Teigen Cain White

A son, Teigen Cain White, was born Friday, April 24, 2020, at Abbeville General to British McKayla Plowden of Maurice and Jorrin Andre White of Abbeville.

Evelyn Faye Ryder

A daughter, Evelyn Faye Ryder, was born Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Abbeville General to Rebecca Lynn Roy and Aaron Keith Ryder, Jr. of Kaplan.

Rylie Rashae Levine

A daughter, Rylie Rashae Levine, was born Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Abbeville General to Gwendolyn Marie Plowden of Abbeville and Roderick Reshawn Levine of Houston, Texas.

Keh’Leina Gianna Bradley

A daughter, Keh’Leina Gianna Bradley, was born Monday, May 11, 2020 at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin Glynn Bradley of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Amber Nicolette Quinn.

Layla Mae’Klair Breaux

A daughter, Layla Mae’Klair Breaux, was born Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Abbeville General to Sinead Diamond Gray of Abbeville and Michael Jacob Breaux of Rayne.