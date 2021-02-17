Birth Announcements for Feb. 14
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 3:42pm
Serenity Angelique Alise Nolan
A daughter, Serenity Angelique Alise Nolan, was born on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Abbeville General to Shawnye Diamond Nolan and Derrian Alise Nolan of Abbeville.
Asher Ray Monceaux
A son, Asher Ray Monceaux, was born on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Abbeville General to Gabrille Lynn Miller and Bodie Cole Monceaux of Abbeville.
Claire Michelle Latiolais
A daughter,Claire Michelle Latiolais, was born on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Abbeville General to Briley Michelle Featherston and Raven Rene Latiolais of Erath.