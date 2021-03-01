Birth Announcements for Feb. 28

Amorah Rae’leigh Thomas

A daughter, Amorah Rae’leigh Thomas, was born on January 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Lea Wesley and Raylon Thomas of Gueydan.

Karter Amir Mouton

A son, Karter Amir Mouton, was born on January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Breonna Mouton of Kaplan.

Zachary Thomas Healy

A son, Zachary Thomas Healy, was born on January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Kimberly Healy of Kaplan.

Brielle Nova Mouton

A daughter, Brielle Nova Mouton, was born on January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Aria Mouton of Kaplan.

Ayla Zuri Frederick

A daughter, Ayla Zuri Frederick, was born on January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Kisharra Angelety and Cornelius Frederick of Lafayette.

Ray Louis Cranche, III

A son, Ray Louis Cranche, III, was born on January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cranche, Jr. of Jeanerette. The mother is the former Brittany Ohlin.

Denali Mikel Vallery

A son, Denali Mikel Vallery, was born on January 13, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Terrisita Vallery of Kaplan.

Jordan Quion

St. Julien, Jr.

A son, Jordan Quion St. Julien, Jr., was born on January 13, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Hollie Leblanc and Jordan St. Julien of Abbeville.

Rose Olivia Campbell

A daughter, Rose Olivia Campbell, was born on January 21, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Sarah Henry and Bishop Campbell of Kaplan.

Lydia Azena Gary

A daughter, Lydia Azena Gary, was born on January 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Vanessa Credeur and Lucas Gary of Rayne.

Cohen Louis Hazelwood

A son, Cohen Louis Hazelwood, was born on January 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Lindsay Boudreaux and Bryce Hazelwood of Erath.

Aidah Grace Bell

A daughter, Aidah Grace Bell, was born on January 31, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mia Rhoads and Jamal Bell of Lafayette.

Gabriel Alden Dupuis

A son, Gabriel Alden Dupuis, was born on February 1, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Dolzie Dupuis of Abbeville. The mother is theformer Alaina Meaux.

Evie Kate Landry

A daughter, Evie Kate Landry, was born on February 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Landry of Abbeville. The mother is the former Emily Leonard.

Amelia Richie Miller

A daughter, Amelia Richie Miller, was born on February 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Molly Keene and Jake Miller of Delcambre.

Xyleigh Deshae Willis

A daughter, Xyleigh Deshae Willis, was born on February 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Ariyan Berotte and Bryson Willis of Abbeville.

Owen Lee Mosher

A son, Owen Lee Mosher, was born on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Abbeville General to Maria Elizabeth Ramirez and Mathew Lee Mosher of Kaplan.

Teal Anthony Frederick

A son, Teal Anthony Frederick, was born on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Abbeville General to Ivette Nunez and Anthony Luke Frederick, II of Abbeville.

Kenzlei Arielle Greene

A daughter, Kenzlei Arielle Greene, was born on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Abbeville General to Shaquila Shantae Greene of Abbeville.

Josiah Reign Heenan

A son, Josiah Reign Heenan, was born on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Abbeville General to Lauren Elizabeth Heenan of Abbeville.