Birth Announcements for March 14

Tue, 03/16/2021 - 9:43am

Isabelle Marie Vincent
A daughter, Isabelle Marie Vincent, was born on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Abbeville General to Tanya Marie Ardoin and Godfrey Charles Vincent of Kaplan.

Elliot Godfrey Vincent
A son, Elliot Godfrey Vincent, was born on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Abbeville General to Tanya Marie Ardoin and Godfrey Charles Vincent of Kaplan.

Emryn Kate Richard
A daughter, Emryn Kate Richard, was born on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Abbeville General to Kaylin Renee Thibeaux and Jacob Anthony Richard of Erath.

Da’Koiri Damar Walker
A son, Da’Koiri Damar Walker, was born on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Abbeville General to April LAshane Levine and Dearron Denerrse Walker of Abbeville.

Johntrell De’Shawn Rice, Jr.
A son, Johntrell De’Shawn Rice, Jr. was born on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Abbeville General to Shanna Chavonne Joiner and Johntrell De’Shawn Rice of Abbeville.

