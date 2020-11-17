Dozier Elementary’s Teacher of the Year announced

Dozier Elementary Principal Andrea Ford announced on October 30, 2020, that Michelle Theriot had been named the “Teacher of the Year” for their school. Her family was on hand for the announcement to congratulate her. Mrs. Theriot is a PreK Teacher at Dozier Elementary, who graduated from the University of Louisiana of Monroe with a Bachelor’s Degree. She taught at Park Ridge Elementary, Baker, LA (2002-2003), J.W. Faulk Elementary, Lafayette, LA (2003-2007), Eaton Park Elementary, Abbeville, LA (August 2007- 2012), LeBlanc Elementary 2012-2019 and moved to Dozier in 2019. She is currently in her 2nd year at DES. She is married to Richie Theriot, and have four children, Gretchen, Grace and Genevieve, and Levi. Pictured during one of their dress up days for Drug and Bully Free week are Dozier Elementary Principal Andrea Ford, Michelle Theriot, and Assistant Principal DeEtte Bigot.