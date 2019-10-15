Broussard, Dubuc to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Broussard of Abbeville, LA are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Britney Noela, to Mr. Tanner Jamison Dubuc. The couple will be united in Holy Matrimony on November 16, 2019 at Saint Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Elda Trahan Huval of Abbeville, LA and the late Daniel Wade Huval, and Mr. and Mrs. John Huey Broussard of Abbeville, LA. She is a 2015 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2018 graduate of Louisiana State University at Eunice where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Health Care Management. She is currently employed at Broussard Brothers, Inc. in Abbeville, LA.

The groom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Randall L. Dubuc of Scott, LA. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas James (Jimmy) Landry and Mr. Leeland Xavier Dubuc and Mrs. Mary Delores Fontenot Dubuc. He is a 2013 graduate of Acadiana High School. He is currently employed with Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Lafayette, LA. After the wedding, the couple will reside in Meaux, LA.