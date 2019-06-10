Cathy - Prejean united in holy matrimony

Miss Matricia Cathy of Forked Island, LA and Mr. Neil Prejean of Perry, LA were joined in holy matrimony during a nuptial ceremony held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Cow Island, LA. Father Keith Landry officiated the 1 p.m. wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Karin Vice and Trent Vice, both of Forked Island, LA. Her grandparents are Eve Trahan, of Youngsville, LA , the late Purphey Trahan, of Youngsville, the late Beatrice Vice, of Abbeville, LA, and the late Steven Vice, of Abbeville, LA.

The groom is the son of Karen Prejean and Barney Prejean, both of Perry, LA. His grandparents are the late Harold Prejean, the late Herbie Prejean, the late Irby Luquette and Wanda Luquette, all of Abbeville, LA.

Music was preformed by Jodi Bollich.

The bride was escorted by both her mother and father.

Madison Richard served as maid of honor. The bridesmaids included Kylie Stewart, Haley Faul, Erin Beniot, Andrea Baugh and Dawn d’augereau. Jennifer Prejean, daughter of the groom, served as junior bridesmaid.

Flower girl was Avery Faul, daughter of Madison Richard and Ethan Faul.

Hunter Lebleu served as best man. Groomsmen included Hunter Gaspard, Evan Dartez, Ethan Faul, Henry Baugh and John Paul Poche’.

Ring bearers were Reese Prejean and Gabriel Cathy, both sons of the bride and groom.

Readings were given by Elizabeth vice, godmother of the bride and Chris Prejean, godfather of the groom. Ushers for the ceremony were Dennis Menard, Nicholas Couvillon, and Devin Choate, all friends of the groom.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at a’ La decor Event Center.