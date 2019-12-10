Article Image Alt Text

Zachary Joseph Mire and Cree Lauren Floyd

Cree Lauren Floyd & Zachary Joseph Mire are engaged!

Couple to exchange vows at Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia

Jeff and Laura Floyd of Abbeville, LA are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Miss Cree Lauren Floyd of Abbeville, LA to Zachary Joseph Mire of Erath, LA.
The bride’s grandparents are Wade Floyd and the late Bettye Floyd of Gulf Shores, AL, Elizabeth Wester and the late Cleve Wester of Albany, GA and the late Greg Kirby of Rome, GA.
Cree is a 2014 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School. She attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Degree. She is currently employed with Gulf Crown Seafood Co., Inc.
Zachary is the son of Stacey Mire of Abbeville, LA and Hubert Mire of Erath, LA. His grandparents are Beverly Suire and the late Clancy Suire of Erath, LA and the late Hubert and Shirley Mire of Banker, LA.
Zachary graduated from Erath High School in 2009. He attended LSU and graduated in 2013 and LSU Health Shreveport and graduated in 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree.He is currently employed by Acadiana Physical Therapy in Lafayette, LA.
The couple plan to exchange their vows during a ceremony on Saturday, March 7 at The Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia.

