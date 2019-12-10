Julia Renee Whittle marries Cameron Alexander Trahan

Julia Renee Whittle of Erath, LA and Cameron Alexander Trahan of New Iberia, LA were married in a 3:00 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Palmetto Island State Park in Abbeville, Louisiana. Barbara Broussard, Justice of the Peace officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Choate (Manita) of Erath, Louisiana.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Trahan (Marsha) of New Iberia, Louisiana.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an Oleg Cassini Ivory off the shoulder long sleeve lace A-line dress, embellished with beading and sequins and a chapel length train. She wore a cathedral length veil with a complete lace border and a rhinestone comb. The bride carried an arrangement of burgundy peonie roses and sunflowers with accent flowers in orange, white and yellow arranged with greenery.

Alexis Dumesnil, cousin of the bride, served as maid of honor. She wore a 3/4 sleeve lace top dress with a v-back and a split front floor length skirt, sienna in color. Samuel Comeaux served as best man.

Sawyer Kay Dumesnil and Bailey Toups served as flower girls, and they wore an ivory color a-line floor length lace dress with an ivory sash to tie in the back. Aven Eagleson, served as ring bearer.

The mother of the bride was escorted by Jonathan Choate, father of the bride. She wore an eggplant colored lace top dress with a shear overlay that draped into a cowl neckline in back with a Chiffon overlay floor length skirt.

The mother of the groom was escorted by the groom and his father, Troy Trahan. She wore a navy blue tea length dress with shear sleeves and silver accent beading at the neckline.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Mike Bourgeois.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Palmetto Island State Park meeting room. The evening before the ceremony, the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Troy Trahan, hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Palmetto Island State Park meeting room.

After a honeymoon in Destin, Florida, the couple will reside in Youngsville, Louisiana.