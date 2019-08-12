LeBlanc - Geyer united in holy matrimony

Amanda Marie LeBlanc and Nicholas Dale Geyer were united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony during the evening of April 12, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in New Orleans, LA.

Presiding over the union was Rev. Herb Bennerfield, family friend of the bride. The bride is the daughter of Leslie Paul LeBlanc and Denise W. LeBlanc of Abbeville, LA. Her maternal grandparents are Maxine Lemaire of Erath, LA and the late George Wyatt of San Antonio, TX and her paternal grandparents are the late Doris and Annie LeBlanc of Abbeville.

The groom is the son of Joseph and Christanna Geyer of Lisle, IL. His paternal grandparents are Agnes Geyer and the late Frite Geyer and his maternal grandparents are the late Dale and Sophia Anderson.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an Yvonne Lafleur gown which featured a beautiful elongated bodice of antique ivory venetian lace. Antique blush tulle accented the gown around the waistline. The back of the dress was adorned with lace appliques and glittering Swarovski crystal beading. The bride wore a fingertip length veil made of ivory silver tulle edged with matching Swarovski crystals. A semi cascading train completed her look. The bride carried a bouquet of stems O’Hare and garden roses, light blue thistle adorned with succulent plants of different shapes and sizes wrapped tightly in a French satin ribbon. She also carried in her bouquet two special heirlooms, a handkerchief from her maternal great great grandmother Esma Hebert and her great Aunt Deanna Hebert’s rosary.

Serving as Maid of Honor was Charlotte Marie LeBlanc, twin sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Clair Cunningham, sister of the groom, Lindsey Fordis, Lauren Guilbeau, Katelyn Dupre, Lauren Dupuis, and Brides man Derek Dupuis, all friends of the bride.

The groom’s Co-Best Men were Nick Bacon and Colin Armstrong, both friends of the groom. Serving as groomsmen were Nick Loundagin, Ryan O’Quinn and Kyle Mikowski, all friends of the groom.

Serving as scripture readers were Cathy Trcalek, Aunt of the bride, Amy Hebert, Godmother of the bride, and Chris Geyer, Uncle of the groom. Gift bearers were parents of the bride and groom.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Cedar Grove Plantation with live music provided by The Boogiemen of New Orleans.

The groom’s parents honored their son and his bride-elect along with their wedding party with a dinner on the eve of their marriage at the Clesi’s Restaurant in New Orleans.

After returning from a Honeymoon in Australia, the couple will reside in New Orleans.