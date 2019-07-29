Miss Kyla Hargrave becomes Mrs. Kenneth Guidry

Kyla Hargrave of Kaplan and Kenneth Guidry of Pecan Island were united in marriage during a ceremony that was held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Manor in St. Martinville.

The bride is the daughter of Keith Hargrave and Kathy Harrington of Kaplan. Her grandparents are Vernice and the late Leo Harrington of Kaplan and the late Ewill and Audrey Hargrave of Kaplan.

Giving the bride away was her father, Keith. The bride wore an exclusive dress from A-Nets Bridal Boutique featuring delicate lace applique that made her gown absolutely breathtaking. The gown had richly beaded cap sleeves that flowed into a slim-fitted gown with a sweetheart neckline, satin ruched waistband and swarovski crystals. Finally, a semi cathedral train and cascading covered buttons completed her look.

A handheld bouquet of burgundy dahlias, vendella roses, blue thistle, coral reef roses, with silver dollar eucalyptus, pink spray roses, scalia pods and laced with burgundy astilbee.

The groom is the son of Sue Abshire of Forked Island. His grandparents are Brenda and the late Robert Guidry of Pecan Island.

The groom wore a navy blue suit and burgundy tie.

Meghan Leblanc, the best friend of the bride served as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids included Nora Breaux, Emily Koch, Jamie Bufford, Resha Broussard, Kaylie Harrington, Macy Ikerd and Lexi Broussard. The flower girls were Sophia Leblanc and Elise Georgia. The bridesmaids wore floor-length rose gold dresses.

Tucker Touchet, the best friend of the groom served as Best Man and officiant. Groomsmen included Austin Miller, Hunter Miller, Ross Comeaux, Dustin Gaspard, Marlon Koch, Matt Broussard and Ricky Abshire, Jr. The ring bearer was Ian Trahan who wore navy blue pants, a white collared shirt with burgundy suspenders.

Kyle Harrington, brother of the bride, Alex Broussard and Peyton Broussard, cousins of the bride served as Ushers.

At the reception, the bride and groom danced their first dance to “Never stop” by Safety Suit. The bride danced with her father to “The Baby” by Blake Shelton.

The brides cake was a 3 - tiered cake topped with flowers and hidden mickeys. The grooms’ cake was Marvel theme. Both cakes were by Skys the Limit.

Upon their return from their Tacoma, Washington honeymoon the couple will reside in Kaplan, LA.