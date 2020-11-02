Miss Macie Elizabeth Landry becomes Mrs. Justin Gerald LeBlanc

Macie Elizabeth Landry of Delcambre and Justin Gerald LeBlanc of Erath were united in a nuptial ceremony on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Maison De Tours in St. Martinville, Louisiana. The Honorable Judge Jonathan Perry officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Myra Collins Hebert of Kaplan and Mr. Andrew Landry of Delcambre and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas E. Collins of Milton and the late Mr. and Mrs. Dudley P. Landry of Delcambre.

The groom is the son of Ms. Linda Breaux of Erath and Mr. Jerry LeBlanc of Erath and is the grandson of Shirley Primeaux of St. Martinville, Curtis Breaux of Crowley and Mr. and Mrs. Aussain LeBlanc of New Iberia.

The bride wore a stunning ivory crepe fit and flare gown with ephemeral organza that draped off the shoulder to a low dainty bow above a corset back made by Allure Bridals. The bride completed her look with a birdcage veil adorned with a gold, diamond and pearl broach.

Filled with moody hues, the bride carried a cascade of assorted roses, dahlias, pampas grass, agonis and ranunculus created by C C Blooms of Erath.

Serving as Maid of Honor was Megan Landry-Lalande, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Candi Istre, sister in law of the groom, Demi Hayes, friend of the bride, Taylor Hernandez, friend of the bride, Nicky Landry, sister in law of the bride, Sammi Miguez and Maci Terrebonne, both friends of the bride.They wore a variety of floor-length velvet gowns in emerald green.

Andre’ Landry, brother of the bride, served as Best Man. Groomsmen included Dylan Daspit, Marlin Istre and Adam Hebert, all friends of the groom, Lucien Lalande, brother in law of the bride, Bryston Louviere, nephew of the groom and John O’Quinn, also friend of the groom.

The bride entered the ceremony to Katy Perry’s “I never wore white”. The newly married couple exited the ceremony to Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

The intimate ceremony presented a vintage vibe consisting of dramatic candlelilght and immersed in pampas grass and a fall color scheme designed by Knot Your Ordinary Event Rental.

The fiesta-themed rehearsal dinner was held on Wednesday, October 28 in St. Martinville following the wedding rehearsal and was hosted by the Best Man Andre’ Landry and Maid of Honor Megan Landry-Lalande.

A reception was held immediately following the ceremony with dinner catered by Maw’s Cajun Cookin’, LLC and was DJ’d by DJ Showtyme (Josh Ponthieux.