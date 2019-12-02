Miss Megan Victoria Simon marries Mr. Travis Matthew Maricle

Miss Megan Victoria Simon and Mr. Travis Matthew Maricle were united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at six o’clock in the evening at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, Louisiana. Father Mark officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maverick Victor Simon of Gueydan, Louisiana.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Doyle of Kaplan, Louisiana and Charles Maricle of Oakdale, Louisiana.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, selected a beautiful gown designed by Sottero and Midgeley. The trumpet silhouette gown was made of ivory lace over a matte lining. The illusion sleeves framed the plunging sweetheart neckline with the train finished in beaded ivory lace. Her dressed featured lace motifs that followed her curves and the relax fit was accented with beaded lace motifs over tule. To complete her ensemble, Megan wore an elegant cathedral veil finished with lace.

As her something old, she used her grandmother’s 100 year old black onyx oval shape ring. She borrowed her aunt’s mother of pearl rosary, that was placed in her boutique of cream and plum roses, eucalyptus, silver dollar eucalyptus, and other greenery.

Delaney Vallo, high school friend served as maid of honor, Mikayla Simon, Annie Simon, Aunderia Hanks, and Brittany Price, sever as bridesmaids.

They wore a floor length V-neck plum dress with a full lace box dice and trumpet sleeves.

Cole Sevin, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included, Jordan Simon, Robert Collins, Travis Merrill and Josh Patin. Ushers included Josh Trahan and Troy Martin. Travis, the groomsmen and the ushers wore grey suites with plum ties.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Mrs. Patricia of Kaplan.

Following the wedding nuptials, a reception was held at the V Arena in Kaplan which was beautifully decorated with Cream and plum roses, golden tea lights, and assorted greenery.

The bride selected for her wedding day a three tiered amaretto flavored wedding cake that featured strawberry and buttercream fillings and was accented with cream flowers. The groom selected A muffin tower with assorted blueberry and chocolate muffins.

A rehearsal dinner was held on Thursday November 21, 2019 hosted by Josh and Kitty Trahan of Kaplan. Following their return from a wedding trip to the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Kaplan, Louisiana.