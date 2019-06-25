Miss Morgan Harrington becomes Mrs. Alexander Gabriel Clark

Morgan Elizabeth Harrington and Alexander Gabriel Clark were united in matrimony on Saturday, June 22, 2019 during an evening ceremony at The Warehouse Chapel in Rayne, Louisiana.

The 7 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Carl Toups.

Morgan is the daughter of Neil and Dona Harrington of Abbeville. She is the granddaughter of Buddy and Gloria Hebert of Abbeville, and Floyd Harrington and the late Elaine Harrington of Abbeville. Morgan is a 2015 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a current student at UL Lafayette.

Alexander is the son of Malcolm and Carolyn Clark of Abbeville. He is the grandson of Russell and Brenda Boudreaux of Abbeville, and Mrs. Robbie Clark and the late Lamar Clark of Pineville, Louisiana. Alexander is a 2015 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School. He is currently employed by Troy Construction,

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory gown featuring soft panels of floral and scalloped lace which fell gracefully from a fitted bodice featuring hand-beaded lace appliques and beaded straps. The cathedral length train flowed from an A-line skirt with underlayers of blush tulle giving it a warm glow. She wore an elegant finger-tip tulle veil topped with a pearl comb and she carried a hand-tied bouquet of ivory and blush roses accented with greenery.

Serving as maid of honor was Brooke Baudoin, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Claire Frederick, Kiley Hebert and Grace Courville, friends of the bride, Gabby Clark, sister of the groom, and Ellie Boudreaux, cousin of the groom. The attendants wore quartz-colered gowns of silk chiffon featuring a wrap bodice and cummerbund-style waistband tied with a flowing sash and deep V-back. They carried hand-tied bouquets of ivory roses and lavender.

Ty Theiss, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Josh Viggers, Jacob Deville, Matt Miller, and Wyatt Hardy, friends of the groom, and Devan Georgia, cousin of the bride. The ring bearer was Samuel Augustus Clark, son of the bride and groom. The usher was Bryan Rood, friend of the groom.

Music for the ceremony was provided by trumpeter, Will Green and keyboard player, Linda Kidd.

A reception was held following the ceremony at The Warehouse in Rayne.

A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents on the eve of the wedding at The Riverfront Banquet Room in Abbeville.