Paige Erin Patout weds Hunter Michael Guidry

Paige Erin Patout and Hunter Michael Guidry were united in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. The 7 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Reverend Father Michael Delcambre and Reverend Father Kevin Bordelon.

The bride is the daughter of Pat and Vickie Patout of Abbeville, LA. She is the granddaughter of Gerry Dunn of Abbeville, LA, the late Charles and Rae Patout of Lafayette, LA and the late Bobby Dunn.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School, a 2019 graduate of Aveda, where she earned her Cosmetology degree.

The groom is the son of Mike Melancon and Lisa Guidry of Cecilia, LA. He is the grandson of Alton and Alice Melancon of Cecilia, LA, and the late Stanley and Betty Guidry of Cecilia, LA.

The groom is a 2013 graduate of Cecilia High and a 2019 graduate of ULL with a degree in Criminal Justice. He is currently employed by and training with LA State Police Probations and Parole.

Escorted by her father, Pat, the bride wore an off the shoulder gown embellished with Swarovski crystal beaded top through the waistline. The antique lace applique created a fitted trumpet style skirt with a cathedral train; completed with a cathedral length veil. She carried a cascading bouquet of cream and wine peonies, wine dahlias, cream roses, burgundy berries, blue seeded eucalyptus, and a navy blue rosary intertwined.

The bride’s sisters, Amy Patout, attended as Maid of Honor and Leah Broussard as Matron of Honor. Her bridesmaids included Rachel Patout, sister of the bride, Kasey Hayes, a friend of the bride, Emma Noel, a friend of the bride, and Anne Catherine LaMotte, a friend of the bride.

Brother of the groom, Michael Melancon and brother of the bride Eric Patout attended as the Best Men. Groomsmen included Aaron Hayes, a friend of the groom, Elliot Broussard, brother-in-law of the bride, Jacob Tauzin, friend of the groom, Joby Marks, a friend of the groom and Torey LeBlanc, a friend of the groom. Andrew Broussard, the nephew of the bride and Sawyer Patout, godchild of the bride, served as ring bearers.

Charlie Broussard, the godchild of the bride, served as flower girl.

Attendants wore a variety of styles in the color cabernet.

Music for the ceremony was provided by vocalist Laura Humble and organist Tommy Guidry. Readings were given by Mrs. Jenni Boudreaux, godmother of the bride and Ms. Ann Gauthier, a friend of the bride.

Ushers for the ceremony were Bennett LaMotte, a friend of the bride and groom.

The mother of the bride was escorted by her son Eric Patout, and the mother of the groom was escorted by her husband, Mike Melancon.

Following the ceremony, a formal reception was held at Magdalen Place in Abbeville, LA.

A rehearsal dinner was held in Abbeville at La Chambre, hosted by the parents of the bride and groom.

The couple will reside in Abbeville, LA.