Sydney Richardelle and Zachary Begoun to be married

Miss Sydney Richardelle of Erath, LA and Mr. Zachary Begoun of Metarie, LA are announcing their engagement and forth coming marriage.

Their wedding will take place on Saturday, December 19, 2020, during a 2 p.m. ceremony at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodeaux, LA.

Sydney is the daughter of Darryl and Lisa Richardelle of Erath. Her grandparents are Katherine Curole Richardelle and the late EJ Richardelle of Cutoff, LA and the late Lloyd Comeaux and Theresa Richard Comeaux.

The future bride is a May of 2014 graduate of Erath High School and a May of 2018 graduate of Nicholls State University with an Associate of Science in Preschool Management and Childhood Development, a Bachelor of Science in Early Elementary Education, Special Education and Early Intervention in May of 2018 and earned her Master of Education in Educational Leadership focused in Higher Education Administration in December of 2019 at Nicholls State University. She is currently an Alumni Engagement Coordinator for the Office of Alumni Affairs at Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux, Louisiana.

Zachary is the son of Michael and Jackie Begoun of Metarie, LA. He is the grandson of the late John Randazza and the late Mercedes Larrieu Randazza and Sherwin Begoun of Chicago, Illinois and the late Ina Leftstin Begoun.

Zachary is a May of 2012 graduate of Brother Martin High School and a May of 2015 graduate of Nicholls State University with an Associate of Science in Culinary Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts which he obtained in December of 2016 at Nicholls State University and a Master of Science in Hospitality Administration, obtained in December of 2019 from the University of New Orleans.

He is currently working for Sodexo at Nicholls State University as the Catering Director.