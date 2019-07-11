Abbeville resident Laney Kirstin to celebrate birthday, mother asks for birthday cards

Thu, 07/11/2019 - 12:17pm

Laney was born with epilepsy and had seizures 5-6 times a week for the first few years of her life. She suffered brain damage as a result and is mentally delayed, according to her mother, Amanda Constantine. Constantine is planning a special surprise for her daughter's 18th birthday. She says that her daughter checks the mail and is disappointed when there is no mail for herself. This year, Constantine is asking Acadiana to help out and make her daughter's birthday extra special by sending her a birthday card. The hopeful mom asks for anyone to send cards to 19904 Pine Island Rd., Abbeville, LA 70510.

