Baby Announcements for Dec. 8

Lailah Chanel Shirley

A daughter, Lailah Chanel Shirley, was born Saturday November 23 2019, at Abbeville General to Wayna La’Shae Briggs and Richard James Shirley III of Abbeville.

Kenzlei Paige Nicole Levine

A daughter, Kenzlei Paige Nicole Levine, was born Friday, November 22, 2019, at Abbeville General to Bri’Neisha Lachelle Levine of Abbeville.

Mason James Cassidy

A son, Mason James Cassidy, was born November 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Cassidy of Erath.

The mother is the former Jacie Sonnier.

Eli Everett Hoke

A son, Eli Everett Hoke was born November 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Ali Hargrave and Logan Hoke of Youngsville.

Jamison Joseph Perry

A son, Jamison Joseph Perry, was born November 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Gabrielle Vincent and Joseph Perry, III of Gueydan.

Wyatt Hai Minor

A son, Wyatt Hai Minor was born November 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourddes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Desiree Minor and Justin Pham of Maurice.

Gabriel Lee Duhon

A son, Gabriel Lee Duhon was born November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Duhon of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Bethany Meaux.

Charli Charnell Bell

A daughter, Charli Charnell Bell, was born November 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Daisha Thompson and Edward Bell, Jr. of Abbeville.

Willow Hazeleigh Miller

A daughter, Willow Hazeleigh Miller, was born November 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Christine Chaney and Cody Miller of Kaplan.

Brayden De’Lane Landry

A son, Brayden De’Lane Landry, was born November 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Brent Landry of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Brittany Campbell.

Kenan Oliver Roth

A son, Kenan Oliver Roth, was born on November 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Peyton Roth of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Brittany Hargrave.

Carter James McAlister

A son, Carter James McAlister was born November 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Leah Hebert and Brendan McAlister of Broussard.

Cohen James Prejean

A son, Cohen James Prejean, was born November 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Prejean of Carencro.

The mother is the former Fritzi Hanks.

Vera Rose Pilcher

A daughter, Vera Rose Pilcher, was born November 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Pilcher of Maurice.

The mother is the former Skyla Whitworth.