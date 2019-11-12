Baby Announcements for Nov. 10

Lawren Elyssa Rochelle

A daughter, Lawren Elyssa Rochelle, was born Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Edward Rochelle, Jr. of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Keiocha Sha’Wayne Andrews.

Kai’elle Zyli Romero

A daughter, Kai’elle Zyli Romero, was born Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Abbeville General to Sara Aline Romero of Abbeville.

Easton Andrew Leblanc

A son, Easton Andrew Leblanc, was born Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Chaz Leblanc of Erath.

The mother is the former Amber Ann Williams.

Amelia Stephain Forrest-Powell

A daughter, Amelia Stephain Forrest-Powell was born Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Abbeville General to Kimboneeka Lashantay Forrest-Powell of Abbeville.

Evin Joseph Rawlins

A son, Evin Joseph Rawlins, was born Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Abbeville General to Dusti Rene Duhon and Jimmy Eugene Rawlins of Delcambre.

Torian De’Shawn Patrick Williams

A son, Torian De’Shawn Patrick Williams was born Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Abbeville General to A’Mya La’Shae Cormier of Abbeville and La’Travion Jahiem Williams of Maurice.

Adrian Jade Menard

A daughter, Adrian Jade Menard was born October 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Chase Menard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Kari Stott.

Madison Rae David

A daughter, Madison Rae David, was born October 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Brennan David of Youngsville.

The mother is the former Kimberly Broussard.

McKinley Elizabeth Henry

A daughter, McKinley Elizabeth Henry, was born October 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Henry, Jr. of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Brittany Corner.

Emmanuel Barron

A son, Emmanuel Barron, was born October 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Barron of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Yadira Rodriguez.

Sloan Adele Cardinale

A daughter, Sloan Adele Cardinale, was born on October 25, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Cardinale of Patterson.

The mother is the former Tiffany Vanderpool.

Collins Marie Delcambre

A daughter, Collins Marie Delcambre was born October 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Blaze Delcambre of Delcambre.

The mother is the former Brittany Granger.

Autumn Claire Simon

A daughter, Autumn Claire Simon, was born October 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Blake Simon of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Carissa Trahan.