Baby Announcements for Oct. 6

Harper Tracey Guidry

A daughter, Harper Tracey Guidry, was born Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Steven Daniel Guidry of New Iberia.

The mother is the former Alix Michelle Bienvenu.

Dumir Jhonae Levene

A daughter, Dumir Jhonae Levene, was born Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Abbeville General to Shamir Lenee Bryant and Derek Lorenzo Levene, Sr. of Abbeville.

Hendrix Ray LaPoint

A son, Hendrix Ray LaPoint, was born Monday, September 30, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Jude LaPoint of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Doris Catherine Fish.

Jaliyah Elizabeth Noel

A daughter, Jaliyah Elizabeth Noel, was born Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Abbeville General Hospital to Jaci Gabrielle Tolbert and Juan Noel of Abbeville.

Copen James Denais

A son, Copen James Denais, was born September 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Tyler Hebert and Corey Denais of Youngsville.

Maven Woods Moseley

A son, Maven Woods Moseley was born September 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Moseley of Youngsville.

The mother is the former Megi Trahan.

Bryrick O’Neal Broussard, Jr.

A son, Bryrick O’Neal Broussard, Jr., was born September 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mariah Joseph and Bryrick Broussard of Abbeville.

Vivian Gabrielle Duhon

A daughter, Vivian Gabrielle Duhon, was born September 24, 2019, to Mr. and Mrs. Gabe Duhon of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Holley Mire.

Luke Anthony Latiolais

A son, Luke Anthony Latiolais, was born September 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Landon Latiolais of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Aimee Duhon.

Raiyan Raige Greene

A son, Raiyan Raige Greene, was born September 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Antiana Campbell and Rayburn Greene, Jr. of Lafayette.

Chandler Allen Griffith

A son, Chandler Allen Griffith, was born on September 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Dave Griffith of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Brittney Thompson.

Luke Alexander LeBlanc

A son, Luke Alexander LeBlanc, was born September 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Alexander LeBlanc of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Lindsey Malagarie.

Kameryn Deshawn Mccoy

A son, Kameryn Deshawn Mccoy, was born September 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Deshawndra Mccoy.