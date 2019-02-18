Birth Announcements

Luna Avery

Lorraine Bourque

A daughter, Luna Avery Lorraine Bourque, was born Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Wayne Bourque of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Allison Renee Poole.

Dennis Ismael Funes Cruz

A son, Dennis Ismael Funes Cruz, was born Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Denis Funes Cruz of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Erika Elizabeth Touchet-Guillen.

Damien Gabriel Breaux

A son, Damien Gabriel Breaux, was born Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Abbeville General to Candace Joy Breaux of Kaplan.

Jasper Kade Reaux

A son, Jasper Kade Reaux, was born February 7, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Brooke Reaux of Abbeville.

Ca’Mia Tiara-Rose Tillman

A daughter, Ca’Mia Tiara-Rose Tillman was born February 6, 2019, at Women and Children’s to Shawon Williams and Curtis Tillman of Lafayette.

Kip Ryan Rageur

A son, Kip Ryan Rageur, was born February 5, 2019, at Women and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Rageur of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Brei Foreman.

Brandon Joseph Broussard, Jr.

A son, Brandon Joseph Broussard, Jr. was born January 30, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Brandi Broussard and Brandon Broussard of Kaplan.

Madelyn Grace Harrington

A daughter, Madelyn Grace Harrington, was born January 31, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Harrington of Delcambre.

The mother is the former Lauren Miguez.

Da’Zani Azure Ro’Lynn

Campbell

A daughter, Da’Zani Azure Ro’Lynn Campbell was born January 24, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Jerri’Onna Campbell.

Eleanor Lillian Arcement

A daughter, Eleanor Lillian Arcement, was born, January 24, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Mr. and Mrs. Andre Arcement of Rayne.

The mother is the former Penny Hardy.

Kaylee Grace Hebert

A daughter, Kaylee Grace Hebert, was born January 22, 2019, to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Hebert of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Taylor Gaspard.

Nevaeh Lynn Baudoin

A daughter, Navaeh Lynn Baudoin, was born January 22, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Cheryl Sanford and Travis Baudoin of Kaplan.

Randi Ra’nay Bearb

A daughter, Randi Ra’nay Bearb, was born January 18, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Kellie Burgett and Cody Bearb of Crowley.

Harmoni Kai Benoit

A daughter, Harmoni Kai Benoit, was born January 18, 2019, at Women’s and Children’s to Diamond Chargois and Tyler Benoit of Maurice.