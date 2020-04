Xalen Lee Jules

A son, Xalen Lee Jules, was born March 20, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Dorianna Nichole Jules of Abbeville and. Alton Joseph Verett, III of Scott, Louisiana.

Scarlett Grace Morrison

A daughter, Scarlett Grace Morrison, was born on March 25, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Faith Elizabeth Bouillion and Cody Wayne Morrison of Abbeville, Louisiana.