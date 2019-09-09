Birth Announcements for Sept. 8

Henry Michael Gonsoulin

A son, Henry Michael Gonsoulin, was born Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Abbeville General to Carrie Nichole Primeaux of Kaplan and Adam Mikal Gonsoulin of New Iberia.

Darla Jenie Simon

A daughter, Darla Jenie Simon, was born Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Duston Joseph Simon of Erath.

The mother is the former Jessica Marie Trahan.

Koah King Romero

A son, Koah King Romero, was born Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mikka Duhon and Randy Romero of Maurice.

Nova Eryn Moore

A daughter, Nova Eryn Moore was born Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Moore of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Shalacy Hebert.

Karter Louis Hastings

A son, Karter Louis Hastings, was born Friday, August 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Krislynn Hastings of Lafayette.

Liam Michael Menard

A son, Liam Michael Menard, was born Friday, August 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Menard of Kaplan.

The mother is the former Stephanie Trahan.

Finley June Broussard

A daughter, Finley June Broussard, was born Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Blake Broussard of Youngsville.

The mother is the former Katelyn Broussard.