CYT Vermilion Campers learn about musical theater

Wed, 07/31/2019 - 9:49am

CYT (Christian Youth Theater) Vermilion Campers experienced a fun-filled week learning musical theater skills resulting in a showcase performance for family and friends. The campers learned how to treat individuals with respect, developed character traits including discipline, self-confidence, and integrity, bringing families together through the use of individual talents and abilities while sharing the love of Christ in word and deed.

