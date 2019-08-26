The Energy Bus at Dozier Elementary-year of positive energy

Article Image Alt Text

Pictured are 3rd grade cousins John Paul Bernard and Kipten Landry on the 1st day of school. They are in Mrs. Shana LeBlanc’s 3rd grade class at Dozier Elementary

Cameron and Coy Toups enjoy the Dozier Elementary Bus at the Meet and Greet session on August 6, 2019.

Shown riding in Dozier Elementary’s positive energy bus are Assistant Principal Susie Stephen, Counselor Shelanne Richard, and Principal Karla Toups.

Mon, 08/26/2019 - 9:28am

This summer the book “The Energy Bus” by Jon Gordon made its way through the hands of a number of Vermilion Parish leaders and teachers. It focuses on ways to fuel positive energy with teams everywhere. With a bus cut out in place, Dozier Elementary Leaders Karla Toups, Susie Stephen, and Counselor Shelanne Richard welcomed their 2019-2020 faculty and staff with positive energy at their first in-house inservice on August 6, 2019. The bus cutout was enjoyed by all faculty and staff members. In addition to that, parents, and students also enjoyed photos in the bus for the “Meet and Greet” and the first day of school, as well. It definitely was a huge hit which brought a positive start for the school year. In addition to that, parents, and students also enjoyed photos in the bus for the “Meet and Greet” and the first day of school, as well. It definitely was a huge hit which brought a positive start for the school year.

