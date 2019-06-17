ERATH HIGH SCHOOL BETA CLUB BRINGS HOME AWARDS FROM STATE CONVENTION

The EHS Beta Club, under the sponsorships of Emily Zegura, Mara Bass, Nellie Broussard, Amy LeBlanc, and Teilla Shiner, competed in the 70th annual State Beta Convention held in Baton Rouge earning several awards. Over 7000 students attended the convention, and EHS Beta Club was well-represented with 165 members of its club at convention, and while these members were there, they won 17 awards including the office of state secretary. Current State Beta Secretary Camryn Hebert inducted another Erath High School student into the same state office. Nikki LeBlanc earned the honor of being elected the Louisiana State Beta Club Secretary for 2019-2020. According to school records, Nikki is the twelfth officer from EHS to hold an office.

Nikki’s campaign theme was “Beta’s Choice Award: Nikkilodeon” from Nickelodeon which placed fourth at state convention. Nikki is the daughter of Pam LeBlanc and the late Carl Joe LeBlanc. She is a three-year member of the EHS Beta Club and served as secretary this past year. For the past three years, Nikki has been an active member in softball, band, student council, math club, and rally team. She has been a member of the speech/debate team for two years and a parish government day participant for one year. As a leader, Nikki has been a class officer for three years; a student council executive board reporter for one year; and a flute section leader for two years. She has attended several workshops and conventions to improve her leadership: LASC District Meeting, LASC State Convention, LASC Workshop, and LASC Spring Mixer. Her accolades include high school district honor band member for one year; parish honor band member for one year; All-South Honor Band member for three years; first place speech team winner in oral interpretation; and district rally second place in Algebra II. Academically, Nikki has maintained a 4.0 since she began school, and while in high school, she has maintained perfect attendance for the last three years. She is a confirmed member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she attends IGNITE, and she participates in several acts of service in her school as well as her community; one of these service projects includes serving as a Special Olympics volunteer.

Here are the state convention results: Beta State Secretary – Nikki LeBlanc; 1st Place – Robotics Team – Braydon Hargrave, Ross Delcambre, Kristen Migues, John-Michael Shiner, Kaitlyn Kountz, McKenzie Hazelwood, & Logan LeMaire; 1st Place – Creative Writing – Erin Langlinais; 2nd Place – Spanish – Gillian Valencia; 3rd Place – Science – Ross Delcambre; 3rd Place – Social Studies – Chandler Toups; 4th Place – Agriscience – Coy Broussard; 4th Place – Social Studies – Zachary Thomas Broussard; 4th Place – Mixed Media – Colleen Hebert; 4th Place – Campaign Skit; 4th Place – Show Choir; 5th Place – Poetry – Olivia Lopez; 5th Place – Character Skit; 8th Place Finalist – Speech – John-Michael Shiner; Semi-Finalist (Top 24) – Quiz Bowl Team – Avery Besson, Evan Frederick, Jaiden LeBouef, & Caroline Toups; Premier Performer – Camryn Hebert; $ 2000.00 Robbie Scott Scholarship Award & $ 10,000.00 National Beta Club Scholarship – Camryn Hebert.

While at convention, EHS Club Sponsor, Mrs. Emily Zegura was inducted as Louisiana State Beta Club sponsor; as State Club Sponsor, she will oversee the planning and organization of

the Louisiana Beta Club State Convention which will be held in January 2020. For the past eighteen years, Mrs. Zegura has been an active part of beta club as a club sponsor and as a convention planning committee member for seventeen years. During the last two years, Mrs. Zegura has served as State Sponsor-Elect in preparation for the role of State Sponsor.

Along with the EHS Beta Club, Nikki LeBlanc will move on to compete at the National Beta Club Convention in Oklahoma City, OK in a week. She will be running for National Beta

Club Secretary, and after convention, she will attend a leadership camp this summer in Washington, D.C.

Mrs. Zegura would like to thank all of the co-sponsors, chaperones, and bus drivers who made this year’s beta convention a success. Also, Mrs. Zegura would like to thank Joni Hebert and Christen Primeaux for their help with show choir and campaign skits. Without everyone’s cooperation and support, this level of success would not be possible.