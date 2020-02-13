Forked Island E Broussard 4-H holds meeting

The FIEB January 4-H Meeting (6-8) was held in the FIEB library and was called to order by Presidents, Shailey Trahan and Nash Hebert at 1:35 on January 14, 2020. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Andrus Touchet and the 4-H Pledge was led by Londyn Rougeaux. Bryce Trahan read the minutes of the last meeting and called roll. Treasurer, Isabella Trahan gave the treasurer’s report. Gracy Broussard brought the club up to date on news articles and pictures. CRD chairmen, Tucker Meaux and Alyssa Gaspard, gave the CRD report. Old business included: electric clinic by Layla Hebert and the livestock and poultry judging contest by Jayden Doll. New business to come before the club included: livestock shows by Evan LeMaire, demonstration day by Landen Abshire, sugar and seafood cookery by Kylie Suggs, engineering contest by Daylon Landry, and camp counselor meeting by Addison Stelly. The meeting was turned over to Vice-President, Isaac Duhon and Olivia Stelly, for the month’s program. The program was a project demonstration on “Cause Bracelets” by Cailyn Simon. The game was a trivia game. Our leaders were Mrs. Traci Simon, Mrs. Tanya Trahan, and Mrs. Shannan. A motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 2:30. (article submitted by FIEB 4-H Reporter.)