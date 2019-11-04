Julia Renee Whittle engaged to marry Cameron AlexanderTrahan

Article Image Alt Text

Mon, 11/04/2019 - 10:03am
Couple to exchange vows at Palmetto Island State Park in Abbeville

Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Choate (Manita) are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Miss Julia Renee Whittle of Erath, LA to Cameron Alexander Trahan of New Iberia, LA.
Julia is a 2014 graduate of Erath High School. She attended SLCC-Gulf Area Campus and graduated in 2015 with a Technical Degree in Cosmetology. She is currently a Cosmetologist at Smart Style in Abbeville.
Cameron is the son of Mr. and Mrs Troy Trahan (Marsha). He graduated from Westgate High School of New Iberia in 2015. He attended SLCC-Lafayette Campus and graduated in 2016 with an Electrician Technical Degree. He is an Instrumentation & Electrical Technician at Linear Controls
The couple plan to exchange their vows during a 3:00 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, November 16 at Palmetto Island State Park in Abbeville, LA.

