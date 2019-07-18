Links des Pink Cancer Organization donations soar with $30,000 donation to St. Jude

Links des Pink is a Non-profit Vermilion Parish Cancer Organization formed in 2007. The mission has always been to help our neighbors, friends & family. One way has been to help support St Jude. This donation of $6,000,00 brings Links des Pink’s total donation throughout the years to $30,000.00. Pictured left to right: Emarie Greer, Corinne Harrington, Vicky Forman, Robert Greer, LaNell Melancon, Tara Greer, Andrea Courville St Jude Director, Jeani Stevens, Sherry McMinn, Richard Melancon, Melissa Rosa, Theresa Broussard, and Mason Stevens. Links des Pink always needs your help! Our volunteers are made up of survivors and regular folks that care! Be kind enough to offer us your support either through donations, following & sharing our Facebook Page or actively joining in this crusade to FIGHT CANCER! Won’t you help and support us! Call 337-247-7465 fax 1-866-770-8755 email: Linksdespink@gmail.com http://linksdespink.org Follow us and Like us on Facebook!