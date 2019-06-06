NAUW - Vermilion Region Branch receives book donation

On Wednesday, May 15, members of the National Association of University Women-Vermilion Region Branch received a donation of 10 “Little Free Libraries” filled with books from John and Marleen Broussard. John Broussard’s Industrial Arts students, from Acadiana High School, built and painted the libraries. The donation will help NAUW-VRB continue their commitment to promote literacy in the community. A few Carnations, NAUW-VRB’s young girl’s group, were in attendance. The “Little Free Libraries” will be place in several parks and areas throughout Vermilion Parish. Parents and children are encouraged to visit the library, take a book home to read it, and then return it for others to read. NAUW-VRB is a non-profit organization.