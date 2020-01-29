Article Image Alt Text

Simon’s celebrate 65 years

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:34am

Rex and Jane Simon celebrate 65 years of marriage on January 29, 2020. The couple recently celebrated this milestone Anniversary at a luncheon with their five children and their spouses. At that luncheon, they shared stories about how they first met and their early years together. In their six and a half decades of marriage, Rex and Jane have also been blessed with 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The couple resides in the Maurice area.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020