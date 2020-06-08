Toups is Awarded Dwayne A. Zaunbrecher Memorial Scholarship

Lane William Toups is the 2020 recipient of the Dwayne A. Zaunbrecher/Vermilion Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Rancher Memorial Scholarship.

Dwayne was a life-long member of Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau and his goal was to establish an educational scholarship to help young people interested in agriculture. To implement his vision we have in his honor and as a memorial to his love of Farm Bureau and agriculture established this scholarship.

It is valued at $1,000 and is given to a Vermilion Parish high school graduate that will be attending an accredited college of Agriculture within the state of Louisiana. The basis of the selection is academic achievement, leadership, citizenship and interest in agriculture.

Lane is a 4.0 graduate of Erath High School where he was very involved in athletics, school clubs and a member of the Powder Puff Court at homecoming. He has given many hours to serving his community through many service projects. Lane is a member and volunteer of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.

Lane is planning to attend Louisiana State University in the fall. Upon completion of college, his career plans are to acquire a mechanical engineering position at a prominent company in the agricultural industry to establish a life-long career.

Lane is the son of Charles H. Toups and Leah S. Hilse and the brother of Charles Rene Toups.