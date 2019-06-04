Vermilion 4-H’ers Attend 4-H Day At The Capitol

Louisiana 4-H Day at the Capitol is an annual event at the Louisiana State Capitol to recognize and celebrate the impact 4-H has on the youth of the state.

Hosted by the LSU AgCenter and 4-H Youth Development Program, the day has two objectives: to engage youth from across the state in the legislative process, and to promote and interpret the 4-H Program to key legislative and community stakeholders.

Four Vermilion 4-H’ers and one adult volunteer attended the assembly on the State Capitol steps, toured the Capitol, attended committee meetings and met with Representative Ryan Bourriaque and Senator Bob Hensgens.