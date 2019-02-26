Vermilion Vigor Award Winner James Noel, Sr. (l-r) James Noel, Rachel Gates and John Suire
Business of the Year Award Winner - Abbeville General Hospital
Customer Service Award Winner - Mula Pharmacy and Gifts (l-r) Chritine Landry, Melissa Prejean and Mark Mula.
Forward Vermilion Award Winner - Vermilion Economic Development Alliance (l-r) Ben Riveria, Anne Falgout and Jarrod Brasseaux
High Impact Young Professional Award Winner - Ross Comeaux (l-r) Ross Comeaux, Rachel Gates and John Suire.
Vermilion Chamber of Commerce award winners
Tue, 02/26/2019 - 10:06am