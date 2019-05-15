Abbeville Gremlin gang member charged with alleged murder of Abbeville teen

Almost to the date that 16-year-old Chazton Guidry of Abbeville was killed, an arrest has been made for his murder.

Guidry was murdered on May 11, 2018, in Abbeville. Someone was arrested and charged on May 13, 2019.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives with the Abbeville Police Department were able to obtain a warrant charging Aaron Carter with Second Degree Murder. The warrant was entered into the National Crime Information Center (N.C.I.C.).

In the past Carter was arrested for being a Gremlin gang member and also has a history of arrests.

Officers received information that Carter was in the Lafayette area. On Monday, Lafayette Police Department officers were able to locate and arrest Carter on the warrant obtained by Abbeville Police Department detectives. Carter was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was also booked on several bench warrants out of Lafayette.

Carter is currently being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the Bench Warrants. A hold has also been placed on Carter by the Abbeville Police Department.

Carter is being charged with Second Degree Murder for a homicide which took place on May 11, 2018, within the city limits of Abbeville. Carter’s bond has been set at $750,000.

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the Lafayette Police Department for their assistance and the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

